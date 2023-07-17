Minnesota man identified as officer killed in Fargo shooting

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From KVVR: Fargo police have identified 23-year-old Jake Wallin of St. Michael, Minnesota as the officer killed in a shooting Friday. Police also identified the suspect as Mohamad Barakat. Barakat died of his injuries. Two other officers are now in stable condition following the incident.

Kare11 is warning Twin Cities residents about a scam that is besmirching the name of a local roofing company and swindling homeowners out of money. The scammers use the name of a well-rated local company to trick potential customers into contracting with them.

Duluth News Tribune writes that mill workers in Grand Rapids went on strike Saturday, ceasing production for now. Wages and benefits are at the center of the contract negotiations.

From Axios: Swing voters in Minnesota aren’t warming to presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. A focus group found that the voters described DeSantis as a “wannabe dictator” and found his anti-LGBTQ campaign video “troubling.”

Post Bulletin writes that Olmsted County is set to receive more than $7 million from opioid settlements which could be used to expand the community outreach team dealing directly with mental health calls.

WCCO reports that climate change and warming temperatures are leading to an increase of lone star ticks in Minnesota, a bug traditionally found in the south.

Up north, WTIP writes that officials are urging people to be on the lookout for algal blooms in Lake Superior which can be harmful to the environment.

New Minnesota residents will no longer have to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota license, WDIO reports.

Pioneer Press reports that Elite Repeat, a popular St. Paul consignment shop will close after nearly 50 years in business.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, Yahoo News writes that a man has been sentenced for bankruptcy fraud after hiding his Dukes of Hazzard General Lee replica.

Associated Press spoke with carvers in Pipestone about the sacred Dakota tradition and how they’re hoping to keep the tradition alive by teaching anyone who wants to learn.

KSTP says that in South Minneapolis a man is hoping to curb gun violence in the community through his “Beyond the Court” initiative. The program combines basketball with educational presentations to empower youth to strive to make a positive impact on their homes and communities.

A parachutist is in stable condition after sustaining injuries during the Duluth Airshow on Saturday, Duluth News Tribune writes.

A family canoeing along the Nemadji River had an unpleasant surprise Saturday: human remains. Bring Me The News writes that the body is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and a cause of death is unknown.