Minnesota’s free college tuition plan spooks North Dakota leaders

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From the Associated Press: Minnesota’s plan to offer free college tuition to eligible students has North Dakota higher education officials worried about the impact it will have on the 1,400 Minnesota students attending North Dakota schools.

WCCO reports that Minnesota will receive extra funding to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons epidemic impacting Indigenous tribes across the country.

“Good Morning America” made a stop in Stillwater Monday in their series highlighting iconic Main Streets, Pioneer Press writes.

Residents at a Bemidji housing complex, most of whom are in their 80s and 90s, are scrambling to find new housing after being told they have to vacate their homes in less than a week following an inspection that found structural concerns, The Bemidji Pioneer reports.

Saturday, a new labor law in Iowa took effect that will allow children ages 14 to 15 to work until 11 p.m. during the summer, WHO13 reports.

In Columbia Heights, Bring Me The News writes that a petition to recall City Council Member KT Jacobs has received the required number of signatures to move forward with a special election.

Wisconsin who? Demand for cheese continues to grow with Bongards Creameries in Norwood working hard to keep up, AG Week reports.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has lifted burning restrictions in northeastern Minnesota which will allow residents of Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties to light fireworks, WDIO reports.

A popular Fridley vintage and antique mall is receiving community support after a water main broke, flooding the stores, KARE-11 says.

Lawmakers in Iowa could be called into a special session next week. KTTC reports that the topic of the potential special session could center on abortion access in the state.