More than 13,000 Minnesotans to have student loans forgiven

KTTC reports that over 13,000 Minnesotans will have their federal student loans forgiven. The borrowers that are eligible have been making payments for more than 20 years.

KELOLAND News writes that a planned child care center in Luverne is hoping to address the need for child care in the southwestern Minnesota community. Once built, the facility will be able to look after 186 children.

Have you caught Barbie fever yet? Ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s third movie, MPR profiled Minneapolis fashion designer Barbara Millicent Roberts who designed Barbie’s clothes for more than three decades.

Axios’ Audrey Kennedy checked out Minnesota’s first THC restaurant, Hi Flora! The establishment is alcohol free and sells prepackaged cannabis projects to go with meals as current law does not allow for cannabis to be baked into dishes.

Speaking of cannabis, Winona Daily News writes that law enforcement in Wisconsin are “taking a wait-and-see approach to potential marijuana trafficking” out of Minnesota. After August 1, three states that border Wisconsin will have legalized marijuana use.

Meanwhile up north, Duluth City Council members are considering a marijuana smoking ban in public spaces, WDIO reports.

Star Tribune reports that a new study from Nature indicates that “people with a specific version of a gene were far more likely to experience an asymptomatic (COVID-19) infection than those without.”

Also from MPR: Seven years after appearing on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, Duluth’s Gaelynn Lea latest project, “Invisible Fences,” will debut at Open Eye Theatre in Minneapolis this week.

Racket reporter Jay Boller attended Life Surge, “America’s #1 Christian Wealth Creation Event” in Eden Prairie. The event featured Tim Tebow, Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson, Chris Graebe from MTV’s Road Rules and more.

Kare11 reports that Minnesota will soon be home to one of 16 Area Football League teams. It has not yet been announced what city will be selected.

From Fox9: If you’re near Hopkins, make sure to make a stop at 9th Avenue North and 2nd Street North to admire the ladybug mural painted on the intersection.