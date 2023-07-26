Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KAAL’s Brandon Marshall reports public safety officials held a news conference Tuesday about traffic safety and drugged driving in light of recreational marijuana‘s impending legalization.

KSTP’s Renée Cooper talked to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara about the city’s discussion surrounding where to locate Third Precinct police officers. The old Third Precinct was torched in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

For Sahan Journal, Abe Ashe reports Minnesota lawmakers of Asian descent want the U.S. Census Bureau to change the way it classifies some ethnicities, due to concerns the classifications could erase the experiences of some communities.

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports that in the wake of the Feeding Our Future scandal, the state’s Education Department will get an inspector general “who can investigate allegations of fraud, waste and abuse.”

In his latest newsletter, weather guy Kenny Blumenfeld says this week’s temps are “very hot, and also very precedented.” He also talks about what Tuesday night/Wednesday morning thunderstorms could mean for the blistering heat expected.

The Star Tribune’s Josie Albertson-Grove reports Golden Valley has a real-life open pit on its hands (see: NBC’s “Parks and Recreation”).

Fox 9 staff report it was downburst winds that caused big damage in Hudson, Wisconsin this week.