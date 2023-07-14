More Canadian wildfire smoke ahead this weekend

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesotans can expect a weekend of unhealthy air quality for vulnerable groups, the Strib’s Chloe Johnson reports. Expect orange-level AQI readings from “8 a.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. This category, from 101 to 150 AQI, means the pollution in the air is harmful for young children, the elderly, and anyone with breathing difficulties, like those with asthma or COPD,” Johnson reports.

Some St. Paul residents may notice helicopters flying low. Apparently, it has to do with Xcel transmission line maintenance, WCCO staff report.

Also in St. Paul news, the city says it’s fixing potholes on residential streets over this summer, the Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports.

In drought news, the entire state is now considered “abnormally dry,” per KARE 11’s Gordon Severson.

Related: Weather guy Kenny Blumenfeld warns in his newsletter that Thursday night’s storms in the Twin Cities “will not break the drought. Nice try.”

The founder of Minneapolis cult favorite band 12 Rods is gettin’ the band back together with a new album, Mpls. St. Paul’s Steve Marsh reports: “Its rock-zombie title, If We Stayed Alive, is both intentionally misleading and tantalizingly appropriate for a band that authored some of the proggiest tunes these Twin Cities have ever hear”

If you thought the Minneapolis/Taylor Swift news was over after the Eras tour left town, think again: Bring Me the News reports she released a version of a song recorded live at one of her Minneapolis shows.

Minnesotans will be able to renew their license plate tabs in some Cub Foods locations, KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports.

Legendary Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jim Marshall has been named a semifinalist for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, WCCO staff report.