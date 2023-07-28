Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services have called off a merger, MPR reports. Sanford CEO Bill Gassen said that there was no support for the merger from “certain Minnesota stakeholders.”

In other health care merger news, Duluth News Tribune writes that Duluth-based Essentia Health and Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic Health System will merge later this year.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has vetoed a City Council decision to place a property tax levy increase on the 2024 ballot. Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto writes that the tax would have “[helped] cover the costs of early child care.” To override the veto, the council will need five of seven votes. The measure passed last week 5-2.

P.J. Fleck told ESPN that allegations of a toxic culture in his Gophers football program are “baseless.”

More than 2,000 untested sexual assault kits from across Minnesota have been completed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, per Kare11. Those tests matched DNA to 357 previously convicted offenders in the database and 130 of the tests included DNA not previously identified in a criminal case.

A Minnesota man wanted for murder in Becker County turned himself in to police in Los Angeles, KVVR reports. Michael Croud is accused of shooting 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. while he sat in a vehicle last month.

Bring Me The News reports that a tree fell on meteorologist Sven Sundgaard’s car during severe thunderstorms in Wisconsin.

Minnesota United fans are rallying behind a Ukrainian teenager who lost his leg during a Russian attack on Mariupol. Fox9 writes that Artem and his mother now live in Fridley and fans are donating food, clothing, shoes and other items to their home.

Also from Fox9: A St. Paul man is turning the former Minnesota Zoo monorail cars into cabins after purchasing a car for $1,000 back in 2013.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is joining 23 other companies in a lawsuit against 3M over the contamination of waters with “forever chemicals, MPR reports.

WCCO says that Al’s Breakfast in Dinkytown has been named one of the best diners in the country according to Reader’s Digest.

From KTTC: While temperatures are rising across Minnesota, MnDOT is looking back on this past winter which they say is the most severe one in more than a decade.