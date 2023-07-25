Scott Jensen thinks its time for Republicans to rethink stance on abortion

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said on a podcast that he believes Republicans need to reconsider their stance on abortion and the endorsement process to appeal to voters, Axios’ Torey Van Oot writes.

Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville, compared the DFL to “gender-queer Bolsheviks” in a Twitter post in response to the Axios article.

It was a deadly weekend for motorists in Minnesota. Kare11 says that state officials are reminding drivers to use caution after several people died or were injured in crashes over the weekend.

Minnesota law enforcement are preparing for a surge in marijuana use among drivers when the substance becomes legal next week, MPR writes.

A family in Elk River suffered minor injuries over the weekend after a tree branch fell on their birthday party during a storm, WCCO reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Owatonna.com writes that the high school was awarded a culinary grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation to expand their culinary program with new equipment and classroom upgrades.

From Pioneer Press: The Trust for Public Lands is looking to purchase land from Kelley Land and Cattle Co. in Washington County to turn into a wildlife management area and add land to the Big Marine Park Reserve.

The ‘writing shack’ that Sigurd Olson lived in is now a part of the National Register of Historic Places, WTIP reports. Olson wrote his last words in the house in Ely shortly before his death in 1982.

If you’ve bought cookies from Trader Joe’s with sell by dates in October, you should check them for rocks. KTTC reports that the company recalled Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

Also from Kare11: The Black Market in St. Paul is receiving rave reviews from visitors who have compared the dining experience featuring cuisine from Black and African vendors to being like a family cookout.

Don’t lose hope yet, the Taco John’s in the Minneapolis skyway is hoping to return, Bring Me The News reports.