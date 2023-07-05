Search continues for three swimmers near Red Wing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The search continues for three people who went missing in the river near Red Wing, WCCO reports.

From Duluth News Tribune: a former Superior, Wisconsin gymnastics coach faces at least 20 years in prison for photographing and sexually abusing girls in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

THC alcoholic beverages are now legal at bars and off-sale liquor stores in North Mankato, the Mankato Free Press writes.

Two people were injured following a shooting near the light rail in Minneapolis on Monday night, Fox9 writes.

Article continues after advertisement

From KTTC: Governor Tim Walz announced this week that 17 firefighters from Minnesota would be heading to Manitoba, Canada to aid in the fight against wildfires.

A fire at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud caused $200,000 in damage, WJON reports.

KAXE says that Itasca County Health and Human Services is contacting people impacted by an email hack that happened between April 7-11.

Star Tribune writes that the city of Edina no longer wants to run school board elections.

You’re not imagining it, there are less mosquitos in the Twin Cities this summer. Axios’ Audrey Kennedy writes that drought conditions are the cause behind the decline.

Taste of Minnesota returned with strong crowds over the weekend. Bring Me The News writes that there were approximately 60,000 visitors on Sunday alone.