St. Paul outlines goal to triple downtown dwellers; add jobs

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The PiPress’ Fred Melo reports St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and St. Paul boosters want the city to add 20,000 residents — triple the current number — downtown, and add 20,000 jobs.

A heat dome currently plaguing Arizona could move northeast and cause hot weather — think more days in the 90s — in Minnesota, Sven Sundgaard and Joe Nelson of Bring Me the News report.

A man charged with murdering another man in Grand Marais has been declared not competent to stand trial as of now, WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports.

From MPR, Matt Sepic reports, a Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison in the shooting death of 9-year-0ld Trinity Ottoson-Smith. “His guilty plea to second-degree intentional murder meant he avoided trial on a premeditated murder count that would have carried a sentence of life without parole,” Sepic reports.

Is this going to be a good week to see the northern lights? MPR’s Cathy Wurzer and Ellen Finn report forecasts may not be as reliable as you’d like.

The winter snow pile at MSP International Airport is still kickin’, reports the Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud. Is this normal?

Article continues after advertisement

Many hunts in Minnesota state parks and on scientific and natural area lands will be required to use nontoxic ammo, per the Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Madison Bloomquist has a thought-provoking list of facts about a piece of infrastructure you may use a lot but never think about: the Lowry Hill Tunnel.