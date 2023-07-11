Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR reports that State Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, was arrested last week on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. An officer wrote in the incident report Wolgamott’s vehicle was “weaving” and he had no license plate and an expired registration.

From The Hill: A man found dead in a freezer in Babbitt last month was trying to hide from the police who had an active warrant for his arrest.

KSTP reports that a court has ruled in favor of the Swartzentruber Amish saying that they will not be required to install septic systems.

KTTC writes that Delta Air Lines will add a third daily flight between Rochester and Minneapolis to provide more convenient travel times with less layovers.

Article continues after advertisement

Le Sueur County News writes that after years of being closed to the public, the Le Sueur County Historical Society Museum will begin a $1.5 million renovation project to restore the building.

Star Tribune reports that the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Gov. Tim Walz “acted within his authority by mandating face masks after declaring a public-health emergency.”

Bring Me The News says that Burnsville Center could soon be home to a petting zoo as Sustainable Safari looks to expand.

Kare11 writes that the Target Field station will close tonight and not reopen until July 20. This will impact commuters and people attending events downtown during this time.

WCCO says that a Florida woman was cited for driving 109 mph along Interstate 35 with a child in the backset.

From MPR: One year after the 988 mental health crisis hotline was launched Minnesota saw a surge in calls statewide.

Fox9 reports that a Burnsville man has been accused of stabbing and dismembering his 82-year-old mother and then scattering her remains across the state.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the title of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.