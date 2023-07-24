Superior School Board member facing two counts of election fraud

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A Superior School Board member has been charged with two counts of election fraud. Duluth News Tribune writes that Steven J. Stupak allegedly “falsified his nomination papers for the 2021 school board election by listing an address where he didn’t reside.” The second charge alleges that Stupak voted in an April 2022 election using an address that he had not lived in since 2019.

Reuters reports that Heliene, a Canadian solar panel manufacturer, is expanding to the United States with a $145 million facility in the Twin Cities metro. Production is expected to begin at a yet-to-be determined location in 2024.

Minnesota will experience extreme heat this week with temperatures potentially reaching 100 degrees. MPR has a list of ways to prepare for the heat and resources to stay cool.

From Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach: A group of Uber and Lyft representatives and members of the public will advise Gov. Tim Walz on how to work to improve wage and safety conditions for rideshare workers. During the 2023 legislative session Walz vetoed a bill that would have increased pay for drivers after Uber threatened to end services in most of Minnesota. The group will deliver recommendations to the governor by Jan. 1.

WJON reports that St. Cloud Schools will be giving staff a raise following conversations between the unions and the schools. Superintendent Laurie Putnam hopes the increase helps with recruitment and retention as St. Cloud schools continue to grow.

Forbes spoke with Minnesota Twins chief business officer Meka White Morris about how she is working to increase the team’s revenue and sponsorships.

From Echo Press: Dunmire’s Bar and Grill in Brainerd has been nominated for America’s Best Restaurants.

Barbie is the number one movie in the world right now but for one Minneapolis artist, the doll has long been a source of artistic inspiration. Star Tribune’s Abby Silva profiled Nicole Houff who photographs Barbie and Ken dolls in her art.

In sports news, WCCO reports Vikings rookie Jordan Addison told officers he was rushing home to his dog who was having an emergency when he was cited for driving 140 mph in St. Paul.

Axios reports Gov. Tim Walz has placed an Apple AirTag on his cat who is known to wander the neighborhood.