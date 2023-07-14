UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly profits beat Wall Street estimates

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe at Reuters are reporting Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on Friday as a smaller-than-expected jump in medical costs allayed fears that a resumption in long-delayed surgical procedures would hit profit growth, sending its shares up 8%.

Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune reports Delta Air Lines workers will hold a rally Friday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as part of a coordinated campaign to unionize 45,000 employees.

The Associated Press covered a judicial conference in Minnesota where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sought to dispel notions that the court is partisan: “The court is an institution of law. It’s an institution of law not of politics, not of partisanship.”

Annie Harmon at Owatonna.com is reporting that three days after the city’s second annual Pride in the Park event, the chair of the organizing LGBTQ+ board has asked for the immediate resignation of Mayor Tom Kuntz, claiming Kuntz took part in an effort to undermine and harass organizers.

Andrew Van Dam at the Washington Post notes more than a third of Americans 65 or older report having tried marijuana, a proportion that has tripled since 2009.

Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune traces the path a Mossberg MC2c pistol took from Texas to the black market, ending up at a 2021 St. Paul mass shooting.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a piece on CentraCare selling three of its senior living facilities in central Minnesota to the nonprofit housing and care organization Ecumen.

Also from Bring Me the News: Employees at the Fergus Falls Caribou Coffee were surprised on Thursday as married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rolled up at the drive-thru to order a couple of smoothies.