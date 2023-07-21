Vikings rookie Jordan Addison cited for driving 140 mph in St. Paul

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota Vikings first round pick Jordan Addison was cited for driving 140 miles per hour in his Lamborghini along I-94 early Thursday morning, Fox9 reports. The Vikings training camp begins next week.

Pioneer Press writes that Minnesota saw a net loss of 4,300 jobs in June with the unemployment rate remaining at 2.9%.

Negotiations continue in Grand Rapids as UPM Blandin and striking mill workers failed to reach a deal Thursday. KAXE reports that a spokesman for the union said both sides came with “fundamentally different” proposals. Negotiations will resume on August 2 while the mill remains shuttered.

Star Tribune spoke with Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina about how the department is focusing on education, housing, and broadband to curb a population decline.

Article continues after advertisement

From Kare11: Transportation Security Administration officials have seized 31 firearms at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport so far this year.

American Crystal Sugar Company in Moorhead has been fined for illegally dumping wastewater into Red Lake River, KVVR reports.

Also from Star Tribune: Ngon Bistro and Foxy Falafel will close this weekend in St. Paul. July 22 will be the last time you can dine at both establishments.

Fox9 writes that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will require hunters to use lead-free ammunition in state parks and recreation areas where hunting is allowed.

An adults-only golf venue will open in downtown Minneapolis Friday. Bring Me The News writes that the new space will include themed-putting courses, bars, lounges, and dining service.