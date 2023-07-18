Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

TCMediaNow has 1973 b-roll footage of Mary Tyler Moore in Minneapolis.

DNR’s all-terrain track chair is expanding at some Minnesota state parks, making the parks more accessible, per WDIO’s Kenny Johnson.

Brooklyn Center is planning to build a memorial to Daunte Wright near where he died after being shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer in 2021, MPR’s Tim Nelson reports.

The search continues for missing teen Navaeh Kingbird, who was last seen in Bemidji in 2021, WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Steve Marsh reports on the origins of Minneapolis’ Aquatennial celebration.

Multiple townhomes were destroyed in a fire in Otsego on Sunday, WCCO’s Beret Leone reports.

And, Fox 9 takes us inside the North American Unicycle Convention and Championships in Minneapolis this weekend.