The Glean

Watch vintage 1973 b-roll of Mary Tyler Moore out and about in Minneapolis

Plus: All-terrain track chairs coming to more Minnesota state parks; search for Navaeh Kingbird continues; on the origins of the Aquatennial; Otsego townhomes destroyed in fire; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
A screen shot of Mary Tyler Moore filming part of the opening credits of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1973.
Screen shot

TCMediaNow has 1973 b-roll footage of Mary Tyler Moore in Minneapolis.

DNR’s all-terrain track chair is expanding at some Minnesota state parks, making the parks more accessible, per WDIO’s Kenny Johnson.

Brooklyn Center is planning to build a memorial to Daunte Wright near where he died after being shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer in 2021, MPR’s Tim Nelson reports.

The search continues for missing teen Navaeh Kingbird, who was last seen in Bemidji in 2021, WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Steve Marsh reports on the origins of Minneapolis’ Aquatennial celebration.

Multiple townhomes were destroyed in a fire in Otsego on Sunday, WCCO’s Beret Leone reports.

And, Fox 9 takes us inside the North American Unicycle Convention and Championships in Minneapolis this weekend.