What to know about the 1-time tax rebate payment

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO has the 411 from the Minnesota Department of Revenue on the process for receiving the tax rebate payments, which are part of the $3 billion budget signed into law in May.

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News is reporting Monogram Foods will be making changes after federal authorities found two teens illegally employed at the company’s Minnesota operation.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal reports the U.S. Department of Education has warned Minnesota that it must fix its licensing system for special education teachers. At issue is whether Minnesota special ed teachers may teach without training toward a professional license, and if so, for how long.

Alex Lassiter at the Minnesota Daily talks with University of Minnesota students and faculty about the June 29 Supreme Court ruling stating race can no longer be used as a factor in college admissions processes.

Lydia Morrell at KARE-11 is reporting two drivers crashed into each other at the intersection of Lagoon and Hennepin on Sunday night, causing damage to the newly reopened Uptown Theater.

Gannon Hanevold at the Star Tribune has a piece on Vikings wide receiver Blake Proehl’s side hustle as a musician as he prepares for a headlining show at the Fine Line on July 15.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine profiles DJ Jake Rudh, who’s taken his Generation X setlists from First Avenue across the globe.

Eric Henderson at WCCO reports that, despite the recent steamy weather, and the fact that it’s JULY, a snow pile still exists at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.