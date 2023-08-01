Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

One person is dead and several are injured following a shooting at Nudieland, a house venue in south Minneapolis, MPR reports. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said they believe the shooting was targeting one of the victims and that two people fled from the scene. “We can’t confirm there were two shooters though.”

A Minneapolis police officer is okay after being shot while pursuing a suspect in an unmarked squad car Friday night. Fox9 reports that after following a robbery suspect, someone fired more than a dozen shots at the officer’s vehicle.

Rep. Dean Phillips appeared on Meet the Press Sunday and said he would like to see President Joe Biden “pass the torch.” Business Insider writes that Phillips spoke about his admiration from Biden but thinks a “moderate governor” from the heartland should join the 2024 race.

KSTP’s Ben Henry reports that more than 60 doctors at Allina Health have filed a petition to unionize citing increased workload, safety concerns, understaffing and lack of support.

With more than 1,000 new apartments on the way, downtown Minneapolis is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the city, Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta writes. While many are moving downtown as the area rebounds, it is still without many amenities like grocery stores and other retail stores.

And speaking of housing, Axios reports that in both Minneapolis and St. Paul former office buildings are being converted into apartments but they are expensive projects to undertake.

KAAL reports that Rochester police are seeing an uptick in crisis calls. In 2022 the department received 1,692 calls while this year they’ve received 1,177.

Ed Sheeran set a new attendance record at U.S. Bank Stadium with 72,102 attendees at his Saturday night show, Pioneer Press reports.

Goodhue will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the resignation of the police chief and multiple officers, Bring Me the News writes.

A UMD graduate has completed a solo 63-day kayak trip around the entirety of Lake Superior, Duluth News Tribune writes.

Thursday nearly 50 faculty members of Minnesota State University Moorhead held an informational picket to increase wages. KVVR reports that contract negotiations will take place this week.