A dent in this Minnesota drought with storms on the way?

Weather guy Kenny Blumenfeld says, “Strong thunderstorms and some modestly soaking rains will mash parts of western and southern Minnesota this evening and tonight, with a decent chance that they make it through the Twin Cities before they sputter,” in his latest newsletter.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a Marshall man is missing after embarking on a solo camping trip.

KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert report Minnesota teen Cayden Hutmacher has caught 54 out of 63 record-worthy Minnesota fish species.

The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports Teamsters Local 346 and Blandin Paper Co. have reached a tentative agreement that could potentially end employees’ strike in Grand Rapids.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports some Minnesotans are not psyched about the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch.

Southwest Voices tweets that the channel between Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake is opening again soon.

“The Cedar Lake Channel is anticipated to reopen to recreational use later this month.” https://t.co/L0R9l7HgfY — Southwest Voices (@SWVoicesMPLS) August 11, 2023

The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel profiles Hildie Edwards, the Minnesota teen who has become an advocate for transgender youth.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops will henceforth be known as “Wedge Community Co-ops,” after changing their names.

