AG Ellison announces racketeering charges against MN Professional owners

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced racketeering and other charges against the owners and managers of MN Professional, a now-closed personal care assistance agency. The agency is accused of bilking Minnesota’s Medical Assistance program out of $9.5 million by billing for home care that it didn’t provide or that lacked required nursing supervision.

David Pierini at North News has a story on Progress Residential, which owns more than 200 homes in north Minneapolis. A new report by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and Inquilinxs Unidxs Por Justicia/United Renters for Justice claims Progress Residential has extracted more than $40 million from the neighborhood, while tenants complain about fees and rent increases in homes that in many cases are unsafe to live in.

Via FOX 9: Authorities in Golden Valley are investigating after a reported home invasion in which the armed suspects in ski masks bound the victims and then stole $100,000 worth of valuables, including eight puppies.

Jacob Aloi at MPR News interviewed pastors and elders of Awaken West 7th in St. Paul about it’s removal from the Evangelical Covenant Church due to being “out of harmony” with the denomination’s policies and teachings on homosexuality and gay marriage.

Jordan Shearer and Mark Wasson at the Rochester Post-Bulletin report that Rochester Public Schools is maintaining its relationship with the city’s police department regarding the use of school resource officers.

Meanwhile, as Dana Ferguson reports at MPR News, Clay and Hennepin County sheriffs, along with Coon Rapids police, have announced that they would pull school resource officers from local schools.

Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune is reporting after more than 50 years, iconic Minneapolis outdoor retailer Midwest Mountaineering will close.

Via KARE-11: To celebrate the year the Blizzard was invented (1985) Dairy Queen is offering an 85-cent small Blizzard to DQ app users from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24.

Jay Boller at Racket has compiled a 30th anniversary oral history of Radio K, the University of Minnesota’s student-run radio station.