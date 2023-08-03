BCA names troopers involved in fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tim Harlow and Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune are reporting Ryan Londregan fired his department issued handgun during an encounter with Ricky Cobb II after troopers had stopped him about 1:50 a.m. near Dowling Avenue N. for driving without taillights.

Jonathan Harrison at Sports Illustrated recaps KFAN host Dan Barreiro’s interview with Lindsey Whalen in which they discuss her departure from the University of Minnesota. Whalen confirmed she was effectively pushed out.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Red Lake Nation’s marijuana dispensary, NativeCare, saw overwhelming demand on its first day of legalization in Minnesota, so much so that they have since shut down online ordering.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports that following a redistricting process, St. Paul voters heading to the polls this November may be surprised to discover that they no longer reside in the same political ward they once did.

Andrew Hazzard at Sahan Journal talks with grad student Xiating Chen about working with associate professor Xue Feng at the University of Minnesota, using ash trees slated for removal in St. Paul to measure the impact of forestry on urban stormwater quality and quantity.

Thania Garcia and Ellise Shafer at Variety report that Lizzo has issued a response to the allegations made against her and her production company by three of her former dancers: “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”