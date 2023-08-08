Blue Cross of Minnesota settles lawsuit over GS Labs’ alleged ‘profiteering’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune reports Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has reached a settlement with Omaha-based GS Labs that the health insurer alleged was charging unreasonably high prices for COVID-19 tests. Financial terms from the settlement were not disclosed.

Via WCCO: Terry Brown was convicted of nearly 37 years for second-degree murder for his role in a deadly mass shooting in St. Paul two years ago that injured 14 people and killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley.

Jack Dura at the Associated Press has a piece on Ukrainian refugees and migrants moving to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families back home.

Jay Kolls at KSTP-TV writes that according to St. Paul Police records, auto thefts dropped 36% in the city compared to this same time a year ago. Carjackings during that same time period also dropped 50% from 40 to 20.

Courtney Godfrey at FOX-9 has the story of a Maple Grove seventh-grader, Adina Togal, pushing for better labels on prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, after having a severe reaction to an unlisted food allergen in a common antibiotic.

Via WCCO: According to his fellow NFL players, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the second-best player in the league behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Celebrity sightings: Why was Oscar-winning director James Cameron in Duluth? [BMTN] Why was basketball legend LeBron James in Rochester? [SI]