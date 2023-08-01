Civil jury finds St. Paul cop liable in 2017 killing of Cordale Handy

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Matt Sepic at MPR News reports a federal jury found St. Paul police officer Nathaniel Younce civilly liable for the fatal shooting of Cordale Handy in 2017, but in a mixed decision, jurors determined that a second officer involved in the incident, Mikko Norman, should not be held liable.

Jennifer Bjorhus at the Star Tribune has a story on the innovative way the town of Cold Spring hopes to rid their drinking water of pollution from farms: a $6.5 million nitrate removal plant.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP has a report from state health officials saying certain people should now avoid eating fish caught in both Lake Rebecca near the city of Hastings and the Mississippi River from St. Paul’s Ford Dam to Hastings Dam, also known as Pool 2. New data shows a mix of pollutants — including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, or forever chemicals — in the fish.

Alicia Eler at the Star Tribune reports Gülgün Kayim, founding director of Minneapolis’ Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, has started a new position as director of the Office of Arts and Culture in Seattle.

Via Bring Me the News: Ramble on Records in downtown Shakopee closed this weekend as the business shifts to online-only sales.

Nick Halter at Axios reports Twin Cities regional parks saw more visitors in 2022 than in any year of record keeping by the Me Council and compiled a ranking of the most visited regional parks in the Twin Cities for 2022.