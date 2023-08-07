Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR News and others are reporting that Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, told CBS’s Face the Nation that he has not made a decision about running for president next year. “Democrats are telling me that they want, not a coronation, but they want a competition,” Phillips said on the program. “If we don’t heed that call, shame on us. And the consequences, I believe, are going to be disastrous.”

Jennifer Hoff at KARE11 says Bloomington police will start using MobileSpike to stop high-speed chases.

Kristi Miller at the Pioneer Press reports a 14-year-old boy is in custody after the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Markee Jones in St. Paul over the weekend. Brittney Ermon at KSTP-TV covered the balloon release Markee’s friends and family held in his honor on Sunday.

Erin Adler at the Star Tribune writes that tiny homes can now be built on church properties, thanks to a new state law. “This is the most dignified approach to long-term homelessness that I’ve seen in this country,” said Valerie Roy, who is renting a unit on the grounds of a Roseville church.

Fox 9 says Andrew Dotas, the Fargo police officer who was shot three weeks ago by a heavily armed gunman, was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Jack Wiedner of Northern News Now reports the Twin Ports Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons gathered in Duluth’s Canal Park to mark the anniversary of when the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.

Flash the rabbit went missing at the Freeborn County Fair, reports Alex Cotter at KAAL-TV. “When a really important animal goes missing you lose a part of yourself,” said Alyssa Olson, one of the rabbit’s owners.

And, ICYMI, Joe Mauer was inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame over the weekend. “Rod Carew helped Joe Mauer put on the blue jacket, and Mauer became the 38th person inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday,” writes the Strib’s Bobby Nightengale.