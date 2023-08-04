Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kyle Jaeger at Marijuana Moment reports former Minnesota governor and legal marijuana advocate Jesse Ventura plans to be a marijuana entrepreneur, starting his own brand “featuring his likeness.”

The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel and Maryjo Webster report some are worried about Minnesota’s import-export rate for college students, as “Every year, thousands more college students leave Minnesota than arrive, a Star Tribune analysis of U.S. census data shows. Boosters and business leaders warn that the losses could have major consequences for the state’s workforce in the not-so-distant future.”

Southernminn.com’s Colton Kemp and Josh Lafollette report the release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have helped revive the Cannon Valley Cinema 10, near Faribault, after a dip in moviegoing during the pandemic.

Fox 9 staff report Lime is expanding bikeshare to St. Paul, a move announced Thursday.

KAXE’s Larissa Donovan reports Blandin paper mill workers in Grand Rapids remain on strike after negotiations were unsuccessful.

In local music news, The Duluth News Tribune’s Jay Gabler has a review of Bon Iver’s Bayfront Festival show with Polica.

Racket’s Em Cassel reports that Artcrank, a Minneapolis bike poster art show, is over after 16 years.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Stephanie March has a sneak preview of Baba’s Hummus House, a new restaurant coming to Uptown.