Former Janesville mayor killed in attack at Bloomington home

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting Mark Novak, the former mayor of Janesville, has been identified as the man killed in an attack inside his Bloomington home on Thursday. Novak’s 44-year-old nephew, Adam Roring, was taken in to custody following the incident.

Mark Zdechlik at MPR News has the story of a Fridley factory that’s producing large-scale machines called electrolyzers that will produce hydrogen without using fossil fuels.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting Tom Vilsack, the secretary for the Department of Agriculture, announced more than $230 million in funds have been awarded to Minnesota as part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda.

Andrew Krammer at the Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Vikings made an initial wave of 15 roster cuts on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for all teams to set initial 53-man rosters. Cuts included quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, receiver Garett Maag, and tight end Colin Thompson, et al.

Eva Andersen at KARE-11 found three vegan snacks at the Minnesota State Fair for people on plant-based diets.