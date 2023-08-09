Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports that Anton Lazzaro, a former Minnesota Republican Party operative, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for sex trafficking. Lazzaro was found guilty of paying five teenage girls for sex at his Minneapolis apartment.

St. Paul Public Schools are looking to hire more than 500 positions before the school year starts in September, KSTP’s Pafoua Yang writes. In Osseo, the district has nearly 250 vacancies, officials say.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is one of the lawmakers being targeted by AIPAC as they look to oust Democrats in Congress who they view as anti-Israel. Jewish Insider reports that fundraising efforts are ramping up against Omar and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, among others.

Racket’s Jay Boller explains what is happening at MN350 as workers tried to unionize this spring and the “mess” that followed at the climate nonprofit.

Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports that a man who threatened to kill a bartender at a Minneapolis LGBTQ bar was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Also from MPR: Eagle Lake residents are being asked to boil water following a power outage earlier this week. The outage led to a drop in pressure creating the possibility of a “groundwater intrusion and contamination” in the water supply.

A University of Minnesota sophomore is a national champion following the U.S. Collegiate Figure Skating Championships last week. WCCO reports that Minnesota native Wren Warne-Jacobsen is pursuing a communications degree at the College of Liberal Arts.

Target customers will soon be able to order Starbucks along with their drive-up orders, Bring Me the News reports.