Former MPD officer Tou Thao sentenced for his role in the killing of George Floyd

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Steve Karnowski at the Associated Press reports Tou Thao showed no repentance or admitted any wrongdoing as he was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months for his role in the killing of George Floyd: “I did not commit these crimes. My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”

Dana Thiede at KARE-11 is reporting the price of gas at stations across the Twin Cities jumped 17.9 cents last week, pushing the cost of unleaded to an average of $3.84. That increase comes on the heels of an 18.7 cent bump the previous week.

Drew Wood at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine profiles Oscar- and Tony Award-winner Diablo Cody on the ongoing writer’s strike, raising three kids, and her memories of living and working in Robbinsdale.

Kelly Rogers has an opinion piece in the Minnesota Daily about the future of Dinkytown: “If the liveliness of Dinkytown was dwindling, then the COVID-19 pandemic was a nail in its coffin. The mass exodus of students during this period wreaked havoc on institutions like Annie’s Parlour and the Kitty Kat Klub, whose neon signs still hang tragically unplugged over the East Bank campus. It’s hard to believe that two years of turbulence could undo 70 years of tradition-making. Nearly four years later, those symptoms have yet to subside.”

Article continues after advertisement

David Olson at Inforum is reporting a Chipotle restaurant could be coming to the EasTen Shopping Center on the east side of Moorhead following the resolution of a legal dispute with Cash Wise Foods, one of EasTen’s long-time tenants.

Via WCCO News: The Oneida County zoning committee has revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s permit. The committee members said owner Kirk Bangstad violated prohibitions on outdoor sales. Bangstad told the committee he has allowed people to sit outside the Wisconsin establishment, but insists he’s really just being punished for his liberal views.

Cynthia Maya at the Current is reporting that, after a four-year absence, the Pizza Lucé Block Party is back in a big way. Acts include Sudan-born St. Paul rapper Dua Saleh, indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats, and legendary Prince-formed band Morris Day and the Time.