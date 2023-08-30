Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley accused Mayor Jacob Frey of threatening to withhold city services as political retaliation but Frey has called the accusation a lie, Star Tribune reports.

University of Minnesota employees have filed a federal suit against the school following a recent data breach, KSTP reports.

Delta’s News Hub reports that Minnesota will launch a first-of-its-kind coalition to scale sustainable aviation fuel to replace conventional jet fuel.

Bemidji residents are not in favor of a city owned and operated cannabis business, The Bemidji Pioneer reports. Several community members spoke against the idea Monday night at the City Council meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Second quarter reports show a decline in sales and profits at Best Buy, Associated Press reports. Higher costs and credit card interest rates are cited as some of the reasons Americans are hesitant to purchase electronics.

A 7-year-old in Brooklyn Park accidentally shot his older brother in the head with a loaded gun found in the residence. The 9-year-old boy has been hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Kare11 reports.

Northern News Now reports that the number of exports in Minnesota declined during the second quarter at $6.1 billion while iron ore continued to see strong growth.

Fox9 spoke with 95-year-old Ralph Cornelius who has never missed the Minnesota State Fair since he first attended in 1928 at three months old.