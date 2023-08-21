Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Eight people were injured in a shooting Sunday near East Franklin and Chicago Avenues, Kare11 reports. Five of the wounded were juveniles.

Gov. Tim Walz appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday to call the Republican presidential candidates a “weird group of folks.” The Hill reports that Walz also spoke again in favor of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum calling him the “most normal of [the candidates].”

Former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie has died at 99, Star Tribune reports.

At Bring Me the News, Sven Sundgaard writes that we could potentially see some 100-degree days this August, and a 41% chance it happens this week.

Post Bulletin’s Dené K. Dryden digs into cases of neglect at Minnesota’s nursing homes following a reported claim investigated by the Minnesota Department of Health earlier this year.

In Emily, residents are questioning North Star Manganese executives about a potential mine. KAXE said a meeting last week primarily focused on the environmental impact, transparency, and finances.

St. Cloud State University cut an additional 19 faculty positions, Kare11’s David Griswold reports. The university has been seeing declining enrollment over the years and has a $24 million deficit.

MPR’s Nicole Ki spoke with members of Minneapolis’ punk scene in the wake of a mass shooting that left one dead and several injured. Ki writes about the history of punk in Minneapolis, its intersections with the LGBTQ community and how it’s meant to be a place of safety.

A fatal car versus train crash resulted in a train derailment in Elkton, South Dakota near the Minnesota border Friday night, the Brookings Register reports.

Also from Star Tribune: Dee DePass writes that union activity and federal worker complainants are increasing in Minnesota. Over the past 10 months 374 federal complaints have been filed compared to 352 complaints during 2022.

In Waseca, one City Council member wants the county to take over the costs of the drug task force in an effort to lower the tax levy, Waseca County News reports. Other councilors suggested not giving the police department an eighth officer.

Up north, Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi writes that the Economic Development Authority “is trying to surmise the best path forward for the fire-damaged Paul Robeson Ballroom and Pastoret Terrace properties, formerly home to the Kozy Bar and Apartments…”

From WTIP’s Joe Friedrich’s: Minnesota’s moose population continues to face a number of threats and has seen a dramatic decline over the last decade.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin… Fox9 has a video of a raccoon that broke into a Milwaukee church.