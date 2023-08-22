Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

With the start of the new school year approaching, Kare11’s Kent Erdahl reports that a recent survey found that across the Twin Cities metro there are 519 vacancies and 698 paraprofessional vacancies. In Greater Minnesota, rural districts have 349 teacher vacancies and 571 paraprofessional vacancies. Of the open jobs in those rural districts, 60% have had no applicants.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that they are requesting federal funding to rebuild Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior, Superior Telgram reports.

Hastings Creamery, a century-old institution that is vital to dairy farmers in Minnesota and Wisconsin, has closed. Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson writes that the closure comes just months after thousands of gallons of milk leaked into the city’s wastewater plant.

Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, WCCO spoke with analyst and former Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch about why some Minnesotans are “concerned” about former President Donald Trump as a potential Republican nominee.

Detroit Lakes Tribune reports that the Minnesota Department of Transportation will utilize a cellphone alert system to inform drivers of road closures on highways and interstates. The alerts will be similar to Amber Alerts in that MnDOT will be able to send them directly to a person’s phone without an app or subscription service being necessary.

Article continues after advertisement

The recent faculty cuts at St. Cloud State University means the end of the school’s theater program, MPR reports. Students already enrolled in the program will still be able to access the classes they need to graduate.

In Milaca, a P.E. and health teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student, Echo Press reports.

KSTP reports that Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Greg Norfleet to head the state’s paid family and medical leave program. Norfleet will leave his position as the chief operating officer of the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care to start his new position in September.