Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports former state legislator Roger Reinert won 63% of ballots cast in Duluth’s mayoral primary Tuesday, while incumbent mayor Emily Larson won 35%. Both advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

Fox 9 staff report today, Gov. Tim Walz will meet with the family of Ricky Cobb, who was killed by state troopers on I-94 during a traffic stop.

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports that when planners unveiled a Blue Line extension map, the building where north Minneapolis institution and radio station KMOJ is located was among “possible targets for demolition.”

Mpls.St.Paul’s Madeline Nachbar talks to local businesses about how customers’ penchant for returning merchandise because they didn’t think out their purchase, didn’t try it on or changed their mind, hurts small businesses.

KSTP’s Kilat Fitzgerald reports a man was sentenced to seven years probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges stemming from the downtown St. Paul bar fight that led to hockey coach Michael Ryan’s death.

WDIO’’s Renee Passal reports a fire, believed to be caused by lightning, has started in the Superior National Forest.

The PiPress’ Fred Melo reports things could be looking up for downtown St. Paul’s Pedro Park, the development of which could be getting a cash infusion.

WCCO TV staff report Metro Transit has announced plans for its State Fair express buses. (On that note: It’s t-minus 15 days ’til the Fair.)