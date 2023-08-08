Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Jon Collins reports that as he advances his plan to restructure the Minneapolis Police Department by breaking it into two parts, one focused on operations and one on community trust, Chief Brian O’Hara on Monday named two assistant chiefs to lead them.

WCCO’s Alexandra Simon reports DFL state Rep. Dan Wolgamott was cited with two counts of DWI after a drunken driving incident in Kanabec County. A test after his arrest found his blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.099.

The Star Tribune’s Eder Campuzano reports the mother of Markee Jones, the 12-year-who was shot in St. Paul and died over the weekend, is asking for the release of Markee’s older brother, who was arrested in connection. “This was an accident, and he is not doing well,” she told the Strib.

Fox 9’s Nick Longworth reports law enforcement agencies aren’t using tactics to deter underage drinking like they used to.

WDIO’s Olayinka Sodunke reports Duluthians are heading to the polls to vote in the city’s primary elections today.

Also from the Star Tribune, Erin Adler reports a brawl broke out in the carnival area at the Washington County Fair on Friday.