Minneapolis Police Department to split into two bureaus

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kiya Edwards at KARE-11 is reporting the Minneapolis City Council has unanimously approved police chief Brian O’Hara’s plan to split the police department into two bureaus, each with its own assistant chief. O’Hara says one-half of the department would oversee police operations and crime, while the other half would oversee efforts to rebuild community trust.

Abdi Mohamed at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder profiles Lakeisha Lee, who launched a nonprofit organization to offer young women residential and housing services along with chemical and mental health services, and also helped shape what has now become the first Office for Missing and Murdered African American Women in the country.

Jonah Kaplan at WCCO-TV spent several days in Canada getting access to the hub of firefighting operations in Winnipeg and meeting Minnesotans helping to keep Canada’s wildfires at bay.

Jack Dura at the Associated Press reports North Dakota lawmakers and higher education leaders are beginning to chart a path for how to respond to Minnesota’s upcoming program that will offer income-based free tuition to thousands of students.

Ellie Roth at MPR News has a piece on efforts to regulate the new THC market. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy acknowledges they lack the people and resources to watch over the rapidly growing market.

Samantha Fischer at KARE-11 is reporting a Mahnomen dispensary, Waabigwan Mashkiki, began selling recreational cannabis to the public on Thursday morning, becoming only the second dispensary in the state.

FOX 9 video: Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges holds a press conference on the arrest of a 66-year-old man for stealing a $2,500 koi fish from the Pond Company.

Via Bring Me the News: Homebrew supply shop Northern Brewer will close its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of the month as the business shifts to online only retail operations.

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be shutting down both directions of Interstate 35W through Bloomington and Richfield this weekend.

Michaelangelo Matos at The Current reviews “The Gospel of the Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels,” an oral history of the band formerly based in the Twin Cities.