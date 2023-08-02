Minnesota GOP owes Rochester venue $16,000 months after convention

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota Republican Party still owes the Mayo Civic Center $16,000 for its state convention in May, Post Bulletin reports.

NBC News reports that musician Lizzo is being sued by former dancers alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work enviroment.

History Channel’s show “Pawn Stars” is filming an episode in Minneapolis at the end of August, Bring Me The News reports. The show is looking for background extras for the taping.

From Star Tribune: The era of buying incandescent light bulbs is over. New rules that took effect Tuesday will prohibit the purchase of incandescent bulbs as LED lights become the new energy-efficient go-to.

Grand Marais now has an ordinance prohibiting cannabis use in public spaces, WTIP says.

From MPR: The St. Paul Saints will retire Darryl Strawberry’s number 17 during the August 12 game. Strawberry played for the Saints in 1996 before going on to become a World Series champion.

North News’ David Pierini writes that thousands of north Minneapolis residents are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage after pandemic protections ended on July 1.

Round Lake Beach in Eden Prairie is closed temporarily after testing found unsafe levels of bacteria, Kare11 reports.

ICYMI: Mpls St. Paul Magazine’ Stephanie March highlighted a pop-up bagel shop in Plymouth for bagel lovers who want that authentic New York-style.