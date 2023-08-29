Minnesota one of six sites chosen for new women’s hockey league

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via KSTP: Tuesday morning, the Professional Women’s Hockey League announced the Twin Cities, Boston and New York City’s tri-state area will host its United States-based franchises and Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto its Canadian organizations.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports 62-year-old Thomas Zukowski, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was hired by the Minnesota Department of Health to run the Pine Haven Care Center nursing home.

Corin Hoggard at KSTP is reporting burglars stole $12,000 worth of audio equipment from the St. Paul venue of Twin Cities Catalyst Music, a Twin Cities youth music charity, right after they decided to consolidate their operations at their Burnsville site.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press is reporting the St. Paul City Council has amended the sales tax ballot language after a lawsuit was filed calling the language misleading.

Article continues after advertisement

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports officials in Brainerd could decide on Tuesday whether to continue using chlorine to treat the city’s drinking water. The chlorination was initiated after coliform bacteria was detected in the supply. Brainerd is the largest city in Minnesota that doesn’t regularly chlorinate its water, only doing so when there’s an issue.

Jennifer Austin at KARE-11 learns how the Minnesota State Fair gets visitors to spread out.

Via WCCO: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it will remove its sole school resource officer from Rockford High School.

If you’ve ever been curious about the pedestrian bridge over I-494 just west of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — why it’s there and where does it go — Tyler Vigen unravels the tale.

Who owns the fair and all the stuff in it? Who owns the rides and the Grandstand? Tom Crann and Tim Nelson at MPR News try to answer some of your Minnesota State Fair questions.