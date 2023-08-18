Minnesota State Fair to bring in more cops, FBI for security

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Following a shooting at last year’s event, this year’s state fair will have 170 officers, a FBI presence, horse patrols, extra security cameras, and metal detectors, MPR’s Tim Nelson reports.

Echo Press reports that St. Agnes School in Osakis will close, effective immediately. Bishop Patrick Neary cited declining enrollment, inability to recruit and retain staff as well as lack of resources for pay and training for the reason for closure.

Minnesota-based Hormel has sent 264,000 cans of SPAM, along with other resources, to Maui as residents deal with the fallout of deadly wildfires, Kare11 reports. Hawaiians consume more than seven million cans of SPAM a year.

The school year is almost upon us which means one thing: back-to-school shopping. Axios’ Torey Van Oot reports that the average Minnesota family is expected to spend nearly $700 per child this year.

From Sahan Journal: The sriracha shortage is hitting home. Asian grocers and consumers of the popular sauce are struggling to find a bottle in the Twin Cities as the company experiences production issues due to a chili pepper shortage.

FX’s Fargo will return to its North Dakota and Minnesota roots. Star Tribune’s Neal Justin writes that the upcoming season will move away from Kansas City where much of the last season took place, and will now have a similar setting as the original 1996 film.

Mortgage rates have increased to 7.09 percent, the highest rate since 2002, MPR reports.

Sen. Tina Smith visited Bemidji Thursday to discuss maternal health in rural areas where there are higher rates of maternal mortality, the Bemidji Pioneer reports.

Minnesotans shared their “dark” anniversaries with MPR’s Gretchen Brown. They include Brown celebrating her cancer diagnosis to honor having “beat” it, one woman who has turned the anniversary of a life-altering car crash into a celebration, and a couple who celebrates a past marriage.

Due to an increase in the number of animals at the Minneapolis animal shelter, the hours have been extended to keep up with intake. KSTP reports the shelter has seen a 30% increase since 2019.