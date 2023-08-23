Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Anoka has approved Minnesota’s first ever social district. KSTP explains that the district will allow the purchase and consumption of alcohol in a specific area of the city beginning in September.

Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan writes that Ramsey Count officials are looking at a 6.75% increase in 2024 and a 4.75% increase in 2025 to the property levy but, “levy, but they say money from cannabis taxes and a jump in industrial property values should ease the pain for most homeowners.”

Stribber Ryan Faircloth reports that Ilhan Omar’s trip to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 was paid for by Qatar.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Velva, North Dakota flagship facility for Dot’s Pretzels will close. The closure will impact 27 employees when the facility closes on October 27.

Stearns County joins the growing list of counties banning the public use of marijuana, WJON reports.

A year after an Iowa farmer lost his wallet with $2,000 cash in a Lake of the Woods, a 14-year-old from Moorhead fished it out of the lake, WBAY writes.

MPR’s Angela Davis spoke with Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Michael Houston, about his teaching philosophy and the importance of representation for students.

A 100-year-old Victorian rental home in Hudson, Wisconsin has gone pink to cash in on the “Barbie” craze, Fox9 reports.

The Athletic has ranked U.S. Bank Stadium as the best NFL stadium, WCCO reports.

A Mankato city park is now named Mni Wašté Park, which is Dakota for “good water,” MPR reports.