Missing pilot’s body recovered in Lake Superior

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrich reports that the body of a missing resident from Cook County was found Thursday in Lake Superior near Horseshoe Bay. The man and his ultralight aircraft was last seen a week ago near Hovland.

For the second day in a row Cenovus in Superior, WI, was evacuated following a “heavy fuel oil release,” Northern News Now reports. There were no injuries.

Lizzo is planning to sue the backup dancers that have accused her of sexual harassment, TMZ reports.

Kare11 has a story about a Minneapolis toddler who is finally home from the hospital 809 days after his birth. Ace, who is now 2 years old, has a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Vikings rookie Jordan Addison will plead guilty after driving 104 mph on Interstate 94 last month, KSTP writes.

MPR’s Dak Kraker says that new data from the U.S. Forest Service shows that trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness fell slightly compared to previous years.

Grand Rapids is the focus of a new film “The Parish of the Pines,” KAXE reports. The film’s producer spoke with the radio station about how the loggers of northern Minnesota inspired the film.