Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Shutterfly will close its Shakopee warehouse next summer and layoffs of 246 employees will begin this October, Bring Me the News reports.

The New York Times writes that during Gov. Tim Walz visit to the Iowa State Fair he gave a tacit endorsement to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in the Republican primary saying “I’m not going to vote in the Republican primary, but if I did, I’d vote for him.” When asked about Rep. Dean Phillips potential presidential bid, Walz said that Phillips is a “great congressman” but “As I’ve said before, we have to stay in our lane and do the work necessary,” and that it’s not about “all the distracting issues.”

Miranda Pacheco will advance to the November city council election in Duluth, Sahan Journal reports. As MinnPost reported last month, Pacheco is a recovering addict and a felon whose voting rights were recently restored with the passage of a new law.

From WCCO’s David Schuman: A Minneapolis family was gifted a new specialized wheelchair after their car was stolen with their son’s wheelchair inside. The Sauer family gave the Williams family their late daughter’s wheelchair after hearing their story on WCCO.

Article continues after advertisement

Minnesota will join a multistate settlement against Robinhood Financial. WDIO reports that the state will receive $200,000 of a $10.2 million settlement.

Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes that a 3-year-old boy in Hinckley is dead after shooting himself in the head with his father’s gun. Authorities seized several fire arms in the home including a AR-15-style rifle, shotgun, and a 9-millimeter handgun.

The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating a tuberculosis outbreak after seven cases have been confirmed in three counties, KSTP reports.

Also from KSTP: A Stillwater officer will not be charged in the use of deadly force against O’Kwan Rahmier Sims in March.

Minnesota drivers cannot seem to slow down, Kare11 reports. According to officers from nearly 300 departments, 20,657 tickets were issued in July alone with 47 of those ticketed drivers exceeding 100 mph.