No serious challenger yet for Amy Klobuchar in 2024

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Mark Zdechlik at MPR News reports although three candidates have filed paperwork to run as Republicans against Sen. Amy Klobuchar in next year’s election, none reported raising any money through the last reporting period that ended in June.

Via WCCO: St. Paul Police say two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on St. Paul’s Raspberry Island earlier this month.

Grace Yarrow at the Star Tribune looks into why there are no lesbian bars in Minnesota.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News breaks down the Washington Post’s wide-ranging, data-driven study into America’s favorite pizza variations, identifying the best 23 restaurants in Minnesota to find New York, Chicago, Detroit and Neapolitan style pizza.

Article continues after advertisement

In State Fair news:

Dale Morin at the West Central Tribune reports law enforcement officers from Willmar, Sgt. Samuel Schaefbauer and Officer Timothy Wallace, performed CPR on a 71-year-old Minneapolitan who had collapsed in the Kidway. The unnamed Minneapolis man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he continues to receive medical care.

Via FOX 9: A protest along Snelling Avenue at the main gates disrupted traffic Wednesday evening for a brief period. “The Great Justice Get-Together” event was focused on the death of Marcus Golden, who was killed by St. Paul Police in 2015.

David Griswold at KARE-11 is reporting the Space Tower has been shut down, and will require “specialized electronic equipment” to repair. According to officials, the required equipment won’t arrive until after the fair has concluded.