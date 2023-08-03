Northeast Minneapolis tiki bar Psycho Suzi’s to close after two decades

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE staff report the tiki party will soon be over at Psycho Suzi’s, which will close Aug. 19.

St. Cloud Live’s Stephanie Dickrell reports Central Minnesota has 5,300 fewer child care spots than it needs, which has ramifications for the area’s economy.

KSTP’s Morgan Reddekopp reports cases of COVID-19 are on the upswing in the Twin Cities area.

KAAL’s Brandon Marshall reports Faribault police say they seized suspected marijuana plants being sold as part of a tent sale by a local business.

Article continues after advertisement

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports crime is up on Metro Transit buses and trains, but “Despite the increase, Metro Transit officials say they’re making progress combating crime because more officers are actually riding on the system and documenting incidents.”

WCCO’s Allen Henry reports a Minnesota version of the “Idaho stop” is now legal for cyclists in Minnesota.

At DL-Online, Vicki Gerdes reports WE Fest, the Detroit Lakes country music festival, starts today.