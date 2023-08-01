Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kare 11 reports DPS officials have released video from the fatal State Trooper shooting of Ricky Cobb on Interstate 94.

KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports Red Lake Nation’s NativeCare dispensary is the first Minnesota recreational marijuana dispensary.

KSTP’s Brandon Marshall reports today is the 16-year anniversary of the I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis that killed 13 and injured 145.

Axios’ Torey Van Oot has a rundown of the laws taking effect Aug. 1 (believe it or not, it’s more than recreational marijuana).

WDIO’s William Volkmanlien reports officials are concerned about in increase in drownings in the Great Lakes.

Fox 9 staff cover the list of new beverages at this year’s State Fair.

The Associated Press reports liberal justices now control Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as Janet Protasiewicz’s term begins.

The Star Tribune’s Sharyn Jackson reports that after 40 years, The Good Earth in Roseville has closed.

At Sahan Journal, Katelyn Vue obtained emails revealing officials in Shakopee scuttled an affordable housing project despite knowing “they could legally jeopardize the city by attempting to reverse a City Council vote in 2020 that rezoned land for a development by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.”

MPR’s Nicole Ki reports a Fergus Falls nonprofit will aid in forgiving the medical debt of thousands of Minnesotans.

First we hear Lady Gaga visited Bar Lurcat, and now we’re hearing Ingebretsen’s got a visit from “Ghostbusters” star Ernie Hudson:

(On Twitter, @kyle_matteson points out Hudson and his wife have two Minnesota abodes).