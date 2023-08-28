One dead, several injured after car collides with Waseca school bus

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

One person is dead and seven are injured after a Ford Mustang collided with a school bus carrying athletes from Waseca High School Saturday evening, Kare11 reports. The driver was identified as Alan Tigner of Brandon, South Dakota, the West Central Tribune reports.

Star Tribune reports that three children found in a vehicle that was towed from a downtown parking lot early Sunday have been returned to their mother. The children were found sleeping under blankets in the back seat of the vehicle after the mother called the towing company to locate them.

The Brainerd School District committee is reviewing a book that community members believe to be “explicit” and could “easily promote abuse and exploitation,” KAXE reports. The book, “Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas, is available in the Brainerd High School Library.

KSTP reports that a Minneapolis police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after being dragged alongside a fleeing vehicle.

This year’s Thanksgiving turkey to be pardoned on Thanksgiving at the White House will come from Minnesota. Bring Me the News writes that Jennie-O-Turkey Store in Willmar will send two turkeys to Washington, D.C., this fall.

MPR reports that the St. Paul City Council has apologized “for the pain caused” as a result of the hiring process for the city’s reparations commission. Last week Black community members criticized the hiring of a person who is not descended from slavery to head the office.

Fox9 writes that a man in Otter Tail County was killed by a bull Saturday evening. The bull was euthanized by responding deputies.

The mystery of “poop rain” in Bloomington this past spring has still not yet been solved, Star Tribune reports. Rep. Angie Craig called for an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.