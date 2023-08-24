Only half of Minnesota public school students are meeting or exceeding standards in reading and math

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News examines newly released test data showing only about half of Minnesota public school students are meeting or exceeding the state’s grade-level standards in reading and math — evidence, officials say, of the ongoing effects of school disruptions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other pandemic news, Liz Navratil at the Star Tribune is reporting the University of Minnesota is set to pay more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit challenging whether students should have received larger reimbursements after campus shut down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And even more, via Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune: Mayo Clinic is reporting an additional benefit of vaccination beyond protection from COVID-19 infections — a lower likelihood of severe symptoms if people end up with long COVID.

Via WCCO: Operations will continue at Xcel Energy’s nuclear plant in Monticello for at least another decade, the company announced Thursday. The announcement comes months after a leak was discovered at the nuclear plant that allowed 400,000 gallons of water containing tritium into the groundwater beneath the plant.

At Bring Me the News, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard discusses El Nino’s potential impacts on our upcoming winter.

Alex Derosier, Melissa Van Der Stad and Matt Henson at the Fargo Forum offer their analyses of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s Republican presidential candidate debate debut.