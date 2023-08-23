Outside law firm investigating three separate complaints filed against MPD Chief O’Hara

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jay Kolls at KSTP is reporting an outside law firm has been hired by the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office to investigate three separate complaints filed against Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. All three complaints were filed with the Office of Police Conduct Review.

Via Bring Me the News: Four adults from California accused of carrying out organized retail thefts from Best Buy stores in the Twin Cities and beyond are facing new criminal charges. The suspects were arrested during an alleged theft at a Best Buy store in Moore, Oklahoma on July 20.

Via WCCO: The Department of Corrections said it has caught 20 Moose Lake prison inmates ingesting or possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia. Five of those inmates had to be taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Kyle Brown at KSTP writes that, in a legal opinion, Attorney General Keith Ellison said the use of “reasonable force” is still allowed by school employees and law enforcement to “prevent bodily harm or death.” A new law does not change the definition of “reasonable force.”

Mitchell Hansen at Canis Hoopus interviewed WNBA legend Seimone Augustus about her time with the Minnesota Lynx including winning four titles and seven All-Star selections.

Sam Stroozas at MPR News interviews family members of a State Fair butter sculpture dynasty from Hutchinson.

Mary Divine at the Pioneer Press is reporting Stillwater’s Lift Bridge Brewing is asking the city council to change its ordinance to allow for the manufacturing of THC-infused beverages in the city.

Tim Grierson at Cracked interviews Duluth comic Maria Bamford about her recent stand-up record, attending Debtors Anonymous meetings, eating disorders, family dysfunction and the release of her memoir in September.