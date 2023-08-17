Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR News reports the Red Lake Nation is working to launch a mobile dispensary for recreational marijuana that would operate only on tribal lands. The on-reservation dispensary has been serving some 300 customers a day since opening on Aug. 1.

The Star Tribune says a new state law banning school resource officers from using certain holds to detain students has prompted the leader of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association to send a letter to Gov. Tim Walz expressing concern about officers’ ability to break up fights in hallways.

The Pioneer Press says Canadian wildfire smoke will affect Minnesota’s air quality Thursday and Friday.

The Minnesota Reformer reports former Senate Minority Melisa López Franzen, a DFLer, will be the University of Minnesota’s new chief lobbyist.

Rolling Stone has a remembrance of 35-year-old August Golden, who died in the shooting at the Minneapolis punk show on Friday.

Sahan Journal reports on a partnership that’s providing hijabs to Amazon workers in Brooklyn Park.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Ada Deer, a champion for Indigenous communities in Wisconsin, has died at the age of 88.

The Star Tribune says Global tech firm TE Connectivity announced it will eliminate more than 100 jobs as it closes its Andover facility that makes sensors.

KARE reports the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has reached a tentative agreement to provide policing in the town of Goodhue through 2023 after the entire police department resigned.