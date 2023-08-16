Target slashes full-year forecast

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Melissa Repko at CNBC is reporting Target on Wednesday missed quarterly sales expectations and slashed its full-year forecast. The big-box retailer cut both its full-year sales and profit expectations.

Via WCCO: Authorities on Wednesday announced federal charges against 14 alleged Minneapolis gang members, including two who they say are “high-ranking members of the Minneapolis Lows street gang.”

Nick Longworth at FOX9 covered Gov. Tim Walz’s event to announce that one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will start being sent to tax filers.

Niara Savage at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder heads to the University of Minnesota to talk to students about the new ban on affirmative action.

Article continues after advertisement

In other U news, Cathy Wurzer and Ellen Finn at MPR News report on researchers at the University of Minnesota in Duluth recently unveiling a new kind of tree after 20 years of research. It is a cottonwood-poplar hybrid that can grow up to eight feet per year.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting Tequisha L. Solomon, 40, of Bloomington, has received a 7½-year prison term for stealing $4.7 million in COVID-19 relief money from government agencies.

Speaking of the Strib, Brooks Johnson reports on Chief Executive Officer and Publisher Steve Grove’s first set of sweeping changes aimed at hastening the company’s digital transformation.

Joe Schulz at Wisconsin Public Radio is reporting that Foxconn Technology Group is looking to sell properties in Green Bay and Eau Claire that were once meant to become “innovation centers,” employing hundreds of people.