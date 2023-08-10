Twin Cities inflation rate slows to 1% over past year

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports that after a lot of big inflation numbers, the most recent report, out today, found Twin Cities inflation up just 1% over the last year. “It was the lowest year-over-year change the region has seen in three years,” Van Berkel writes.

The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released his $820.5 million 2024 budget proposal, which would increase the property tax levy 3.7 percent and buy residents’ medical debt.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports an investigation has been a launched after video appears to show a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin “repeatedly striking a man the officer wrongly thought was involved in a serious hit-and-run crash.” The actual suspects were found in a restaurant bathroom later.

Fox 9’s Nick Longworth reports city leaders in Minneapolis are proposing a $4 million increase in funding to the Minneapolis Public Housing Agency.

The Star Tribune’s Sharyn Jackson profiles iconic State Fair baker Marjorie Johnson, now 104.

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine has the story of a heartbreakingly candid obituary published in the PiPress of a man who was “quiet, smart, generous and lonely.”

KAXE staff report a new emergency shelter is going up for families on the Iron Range.

The Star Tribune’s Zoë Jackson reports a man enlisted the help of the Twin Cities Reddit community to find his Honda after his cousin lost it in downtown Minneapolis.

MPR’s Olivia Stevens reports Minnesotans are frustrated with how long it’s taking to get an appointment for a behind the wheel driving test, something officials attribute to staffing shortages and pandemic backlogs.

Gov. Tim Walz, the self-proclaimed “governor of North Iowa, in Minnesota,” is featured in a video from Iowa Starting Line’s Ty Rushing at the Iowa State Fair trying the “Iowa Twinkie,” which is stuffed and topped with a bunch of stuff.

Minnesota @GovTimWalz did a special #TyTries with Starting Line’s @Rushthewriter at the Iowa State Fair



They tried the new Iowa Twinkie, a “bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning”



Full clip here: https://t.co/2r8v742n2K pic.twitter.com/5t4tW49uY5 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 10, 2023