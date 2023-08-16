Two charged in shooting of Minneapolis police officer last week

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: Two people have been charged in connection with the ambush shooting of a Minneapolis police officer late last week. Charges have been filed in Hennepin County against 19-year-old Frederick Davis Jr. and Nevaeh Page, who was 19 at the time of the incident but turned 20 Tuesday. Davis is from Minneapolis; Page is from Brooklyn Park.

Dave Orrick at the Star Tribune covered Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget speech on Tuesday. Frey proposed a $1.8 billion budget next year that attaches some of the first dollar figures to the police reforms mandated in the years since the murder of George Floyd.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports Victoria Reinhardt, the second-longest serving member of Ramsey County Board, will step down after 28 years.

Via KSTP: A group of Minnesotans are headed to Hawaii in an effort to help those who need it after the deadly Maui wildfires. Ten volunteers from the Red Cross are signed up to help people who have lost everything in the communities that were destroyed.

Hunter Woodall and Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune are reporting Minneapolis attorney Sarah Gad has filed to run against Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2024.

Alexandra Simon at KARE-11 is reporting Lyft rideshare service could end in Minneapolis as early as next year if the city passes a proposed ordinance that would mandate minimum wage for drivers and enact other protections.

Sheletta Brundidge at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder reports on Monday, August 28, Minnesota State Fair guests who visit the Mighty Midway and Midway will experience something unique: The area will literally turn down the volume and be without its usual loud music and signature bright lights to welcome visitors with sensory processing challenges like autism spectrum disorder.

In other fair news, FOX9 is reporting Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar has announced new merchandise, including an exclusive Black Keys T-shirt for the opening night of the Grandstand concert series.