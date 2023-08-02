U.S. Department of Labor suing UnitedHealth Group

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

UnitedHealth Group has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor. Star Tribune reports that the lawsuit alleges that the the Wisconsin-based UMR division “wrongly denied thousands of claims from health care providers for payment of ER services and urinary drug screenings.”

Minnesotans nearing retirement are anxious about inflation and the stock market according to a survey done by Axios.

Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari writes that the Hmong community, both locally and nationally, is calling on President Biden to “reconsider using cluster bombs against Russia, citing the devastation they continue to cause in Southeast Asia nearly half a century after the Vietnam War ended.”

The process to replace the Minnesota state flag will begin soon as the 13 commission members have been selected, MPR’s Brian Bakst reports.

KTTC’s Olivia Prondzinski writes that the Rochester School Board has approved a new ballot to provide schools with $10 million for technology funding. If passed, the average Rochester homeowners annual taxes will increase by $135.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s visit to western Minnesota highlights a need for affordable housing, child care, and workforce needs, Duluth News Tribune reports.

Fox9’s Tom Lyden reports that Progress Residential owns 600 homes in the Twin Cities Metro and has “‘extracted’ $40 million dollars in wealth from neighborhoods in North Minneapolis.

GQ profiled Jon Bois about his new documentary on the Minnesota Vikings and why he chose the “underappreciated team” to highlight.

If you thought your family reunion was big, wait until you hear about the most recent reunion of Nebish settlers near Bemidji. The Bemidji Pioneer wrote about the decades-long tradition that involves almost 600 descendants from across the country.

The new season of CBS’ Big Brother will feature a Minnesota native, Star Tribune writes. Hisam Goueli is from Minneapolis but landed in Wisconsin for college and now practices as a geriatric psychiatrist in Washington.