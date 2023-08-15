Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From The New York Times: In northern Wisconsin a local news outlet is facing backlash, and a lawsuit, after they reported that a Republican state senator called a child a homophobic slur. Cory Tomczyk then demanded a retraction and later sued when the outlet refused. The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge but Tomczyk appealed and the expenses of legal fees and running the outlet could put them out of business.

Minneapolis for the Many launched a campaign today to elect a more progressive City Council majority. They also released the results of a poll done by Public Policy Polling that finds voters are largely in favor of state and national leaders but find Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis Police Department to be unfavorable.

Up north, public comment has opened on a proposal to return more than 11,000 acres of lands to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, KAXE reports.

On this day 30 years ago, Kristin Diede and Bob Anderson of Bloomington were seen for the last time in rural North Dakota. Inforum looks back on the mysterious disappearance of the couple and a podcast that’s highlighting the case.

Fox9’s Courtney Godfrey spoke with Commander Yolanda Wilkes, the head of the unit that will ensure the Minneapolis Police Department implements the changes put forth by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in a recent settlement agreement.

Duluth joins the list of cities that have approved a marijuana smoking ordinance in most public places, Northern News Now reports.

Axios’ Nick Halter looks into Minneapolis’ apartment boom that’s been gathering quite a bit of national attention recently. Halter writes that a Bloomberg article misattributed the cause of the boom to a zoning policy that was changed after backlash by homeowners.

A Reddit thread is highlighting popular non-traditional wedding venues in Minnesota. WJON writes that the list includes places like the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Wabasha Street Caves, Milk and Honey Ciders in St. Joseph, and more.

On Facebook Rep. Dean Phillips visited the Minnesota Streetcar Museum where volunteers are restoring the old trolleys that used to roam the streets of the Twin Cities.

From Bring Me the News: “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller spent the weekend in Brainerd visiting the lakes and Zorbaz.